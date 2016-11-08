Full election results for every contested race in Fayette and surrounding counties

0:40 GOP reacts to Stumbo loss Pause

1:41 Bevin on #newmajority

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey

1:24 How the GOP recruited Kentucky House candidates

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

8:12 Andy Barr re-elected to congress

11:30 Jim Gray concedes to Rand Paul