November 8, 2016 11:37 PM

Full election results for every contested race in Fayette and surrounding counties

These are the candidates in contested state and federal races. Also listed are candidates in contested local races in Fayette, Bourbon, Clark, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford counties.

Races are 100 percent reporting unless otherwise noted.

Legend: NP, non-partisan; A, American Delta; D, Democrat;

F, Forefathers; G, Green; R, Republican; I, independent; L, Libertarian

Statewide

President

Donald J. Trump, R 1,201,506

Hillary Rodham Clinton, D 626,654

Gary Johnson, L 53,649

Evan McMullin, I 22,727

Jill Stein, G 13,875

Rocky Roque De La Fuente, A 1,125

119 of 120 counties reporting

U.S. Senate

Rand Paul, R 1,074,797

Jim Gray, D 803,531

U.S. House

1st District

James R. Comer, R 216,957

Samuel L. Gaskins, D 81,710

3rd District

John A. Yarmuth, D 209,972

Harold Bratcher, R 120,787

Incomplete

4th District

Thomas Massie, R 233,922

Calvin Sidle, D 94,064

19 of 20 counties reporting

6th District

Andy Barr, R 202,094

Nancy Jo Kemper, D 128,725

State Senate

5th District

Stephen L. Meredith, R 31,096

Leslie J. Stith, D 18,006

17th District

Charlie Hoffman, D 22,741

Damon Thayer, R 7,480

19th District

Morgan McGarvey, D 39,026

Larry West, R 24,214

Incomplete

21st District

Albert Robinson, R 33,770

Janice Odom, D 11,185

27th District

Stephen West, R 30,548

Charles L. Linville III, D 14,685

33rd District

Gerald A. Neal, D 33,440

Shenita Rickman, R 6,258

Incomplete

State House

1st District

Steven Jack Rudy, R 14,046

Michael R. Murphy, D 5,963

2nd District

Richard Heath, R 11,699

Jesse Edward Wright, D 7,647

3rd District

Gerald Watkins, D 9,869

Joni S. Hogancamp, R 7,958

5th District

Kenny Imes, R 13,770

David Ramey, D 6,153

6th District

Will R. Coursey, D 11,399

Paula Rush Robinson, R 9,393

David P. Watson, L 972

7th District

Suzanne Miles, R 13,189

Joy Gray, D 7,750

8th District

Walker Wood Thomas, R 6,577

Jeffery R. Taylor, D 6,103

10th District

Dean Schamore, D 10,712

T. W. Shortt, R 8,698

11th District

Robert M. “Robby” Mills, R 9,728

David A. Watkins, D 9,117

12th District

Jim Gooch Jr., R 12,711

James R. “Jim” Townsend, D 8,059

13th District

D.J. Johnson, R 8,434

Jim Glenn, D 8,170

14th District

Matt Castlen, R 13,554

Tommy Thompson, D 7,775

15th District

Melinda Gibbons Prunty, R 10,597

Brent Yonts, D 7,973

16th District

Jason Petrie, R 10,938

Martha Jane King, D 5,788

19th District

Michael Lee Meredith, R 12,455

John Wayne Smith, D 5,614

20th District

Jody Richards, D 8,561

Melinda Hill, R 6,140

23rd District

Steve Riley, R 11,445

Danny J. Basil, D 7,154

24th District

William Brandon Reed, R 10,563

Terry Mills, D 8,972

25th District

Jim DuPlessis, R 13,629

Michael D. Dile, D 5,187

27th District

Jeff Greer, D 9,056

Rachelle Frazier, R 7,763

28th District

Charles W. Miller, D 8,953

Michael Payne, R 7,854

Incomplete

30th District

Tom Burch, D 12,678

Waymen Eddings, R 3,833

Incomplete

31st District

Steve Riggs, D 12,085

Sarah Provancher, R 8,792

Incomplete

33rd District

Jason Michael Nemes, R 14,145

Rob Walker, D 11,289

1 of 2 counties reporting

37th District

Jeffery M. Donohue, D 7,387

Mark Wilson, R 6,817

Incomplete

38th District

McKenzie Cantrell, D 7,474

Denver “Denny” Butler, R 7,264

Incomplete

39th District

Russ Meyer, D 10,839

Robert L. Gullette III, R 8,572

40th District

Dennis L. Horlander, D 10,823

George Demic, R 3,905

Incomplete

42nd District

Reginald K. Meeks, D 15,896

James F. Howland, R 2,320

Incomplete

43rd District

Darryl T. Owens, D 12,590

John Mark Owen, R 3,979

Incomplete

45th District

Stan Lee, R 15,375

Pam Sigler, D 9,991

46th District

Alan Gentry, D 9,939

Eric Crump, R 8,032

Incomplete

48th District

Ken Fleming, R 15,096

Maria Sorolis, D 11,300

1 of 2 counties reporting

49th District

Dan Johnson, R 9,342

Linda Howlett Belcher, D 9,186

50th District

D. Chad McCoy, R 13,048

James DeWeese, D 7,457

53rd District

James A. Tipton, R 16,091

James M. Sargent, D 6,127

54th District

Daniel B. Elliott, R 12,607

Bill Noelker, D 6,245

55th District

Kim King, R 16,797

Tobie C. Brown, D 5,597

56th District

James Kay, D 12,590

Daniel A. Fister, R 8,525

58th District

Rob Rothenburger, R 12,527

Cyndi Powell Skellie, D 7,894

61st District

Brian E. Linder, R 9,381

Kevin Napier, D 2,549

62nd District

Phillip Pratt, R 12,662

Chuck Tackett, D 9,288

64th District

Kimberly Poore Moser, R 15,220

Lucas Deaton, D 6,807

70th District

John Sims Jr., D 10,049

John VanMeter, R 7,839

72nd District

Sannie Overly, D 9,668

Curtis Kenimer, R 8,154

73rd District

Donna Mayfield, R 11,385

John M. Hendricks, D 7,464

74th District

David Hale, R 10,894

James E. Davis, D 8,142

75th District

Kelly M. Flood, D 9,816

Gary McCollum, R 6,116

78th District

Mark Hart, R 9,035

Thomas M. McKee, D 7,562

79th District

Susan Westrom, D 11,909

Ken Kearns, R 8,155

81st District

C. Wesley Morgan, R 9,056

Rita H. Smart, D 8,980

82nd District

Regina Petrey Bunch, R 13,265

Bill Conn, D 3,639

84th District

Chris Fugate, R 10,278

Fitz Steele, D 6,012

87th District

Rick Nelson, D 7,224

Chad Shannon, R 6,804

91st District

Gary “Toby” Herald, R 8,828

Cluster Howard, D 7,161

92nd District

John W. Short, D 7,745

John C. Blanton, R 7,287

93rd District

Chris Harris, D 7,363

Norma Kirk-McCormick, R 6,968

94th District

Angie Hatton, D 8,393

Frank D. Justice II., R 8,153

95th District

Larry D. Brown, R 9,528

Gregory D. Stumbo, D 8,466

96th District

Josh McGuire, D 6,760

Jill York, R 9,353

97th District

William Scott Wells, R 9,525

Hubert Collins, D 6,978

98th District

Danny R. Bentley, R 9,823

Lew Nicholls, D 8,330

99th District

Rocky Adkins, D 11,143

Wynetta “Wendy” Fletcher, R 5,741

100th District

Kevin P. Sinnette, D 9,215

Eric Chaney, R 9,055

Supreme Court (NP)

5th District

Larry VanMeter 178,720

Glenn Acree 62,624

Circuit Judge (NP)

27th Circuit/2nd Division

Michael O. Caperton 17,949

Danny Evans 15,775

47th Circuit

James “Jimmy” Craft II. 5,802

Darrell Hall 2,841

District Judge (NP)

17th District/1st Division

Cameron J. Blau 12,245

Joseph F. Grimme 11,489

Abby Voelker 8,920

John C. Hayden 2,686

Andrea Janovic 2,197

26th District

Scott Lisenbee 5,054

Jonathon C. Lee 4,362

Danny Lee Lunsford Jr. 457

30th District/10th Division

John A. Cook 17,625

Bob Heleringer 58,604

Tanisha Ann Hickerson 50,057

Jim Lesousky 27,271

Sara Michael Nicholson 66,767

Tom Van De Rostyne 14,797

Stephanie C. Willis 34,446

Incomplete

43rd District

J. Gabriel Pendleton 10,366

Kathryn M. Thomas 10,330

51st District/1st Division

Jill Brady 5,683

Anita Mindrup-Ivie 3,847

Don Thompson Jr. 2,976

Andrew M. Powell 2,725

Kurt R. Denton 2,504

Circuit Judge

Family Court (NP)

6th Circuit/3rd Division

Julie Hawes Gordon 11,690

Clifton A. Boswell 10,344

Angela L. Thompson 10,017

Susan Montalvo Gesser 8,687

12th Circuit/2nd Division

Doreen S. Goodwin 20,251

Steve Emery 7,236

Michael Pate 6,564

25th Circuit/4th Division

Kimberly Blair Walson 21,956

Joan Deaton Grefer 18,536

30th Circuit/9th Division

Gina Kay Calvert 139,632

Lauren Adams Ogden 117,524

Incomplete

Bourbon County

Board of Education (NP)

4th District

Lana Fryman 463

Angela Roberts 418

Debra Hamelback 317

Paris City Commissioners (NP)

Vote for up to four

Matt Perraut 2,139

Wallis C. Brooks 2,048

Tim Gray 1,896

Michael R. Kendall 1,785

Stan Galbraith 1,759

Clark County

Board of Education (NP)

2nd District

Scott S. Hisle 1,904

Philip Todd Wilson 1,828

Winchester City

Commissioners (NP)

Vote for up to four

Shannon J. Cox 3,404

Kitty W. Strode 2,908

Rick Beach 2,698

Kenny Book 2,513

Ramsey Flynn 2,367

Ralph Harrison 1,826

Fayette County

Urban County Council (NP)

District 2

Sasha Love Higgins 4,802

Shevawn Akers 3,914

Board of Education (NP)

Division 1

Melissa Bacon 10,396

Samantha Rodarte 7,538

Division 5

Daryl K. Love 11,608

Sharon Mofield-Boswell 9,877

Franklin County

Board of Education (NP)

5th District

Natalie Lile 1,687

Doug Crowe 1,441

Frankfort Independent

School District (NP)

Vote for three

Amelia Berry 1,175

Rebecca Rudd Barnes 883

Jina Greathouse 847

Paul Cyrus Looney 838

Frankfort Mayor (NP)

William May 5,550

John R. Sower 5,401

Frankfort City

Commissioners (NP)

Vote for up to four

Tommy Haynes 5,514

Scott Tippett 5,486

Robert Roach 5,244

Lynn Bowers 5,054

Donna Hecker 5,037

David Clark Fields 3,925

Joe Fiala 1,829

Jessamine County

Board of Education (NP)

1st District

Bobby Welch 1,611

Eugene Stratton Peel 1,174

Nicholasville City

Commissioners (NP)

Vote for up to four

Doug Blackford 5,502

Betty Black 5,374

Andy Williams 5,170

Patty Grose Teater 5,151

Gary L. Goldey 4,126

John P. Martin 2,850

Christopher Ardery 1,714

Wilmore City Council

Vote for up to six

J. Leonard Fitch 1,660

Kim Deyer 1,425

Jeff Baier 1,382

Jim Brumfield 1,330

Lynn Cooper 1,307

David R. Riel 1,217

Dan Lewis 1,042

Jeff James 1,005

Madison County

Board of Education (NP)

1st District

Samantha Burford 2,551

John Lackey 2,453

Berea City Council (NP)

Vote for up to eight

Bruce Fraley 2,170

Ronnie Terrill 2,074

Jim Davis 2,011

Billy Wooten 1,916

Cora Jane Wilson 1,900

Steve Caudill 1,895

Jerry Little 1,657

Tom “the Mailman” Schultz 1,604

David Rowlette 1,510

Edd Easton-Hogg 1,507

John Payne 1,504

Violet “Vi” Farmer 1,474

Reid Connelly 1,421

Chester Powell 1,335

Martha Jayne Wayland Putz 1,332

Darnell Martin 1,310

Mike Hammonds 1,300

Ed LaFontaine 1,191

Jack Marshall 1,111

Robert “Pnut” Johnson 1,078

Chad Hembree 1,058

Hubert Chasteen Jr. 847

Tracy Prater 759

Gregory A. Bordelon 344

Richmond City

Commissioners (NP)

Vote for up to four

Jim Newby 5,647

Jason Morgan 5,531

Morgan H. Eaves 5,330

Robert R. Blythe 5,012

Baird 4,897

Scott County

Board of Education (NP)

1st District

Susan R. Duncan 2,722

Nancy McFarland 1,437

3rd District

Diana Brooker 1,290

Jennifer Holbert 1,288

Corinth City Commissioners (NP)

Vote for up to four

Jeanette Houk 1

Lila McDaniel 1

Aimee Lingle 1

Paul E. Jones 0

Barbara K. New 0

Georgetown City Council (NP)

Vote for up to eight

David J. Lusby 6,867

Connie K. Tackett 6,418

Mark Showalter 6,131

Karen Tingle Sames 6,129

Marvin Thompson 5,933

Polly Singer Eardley 5,659

Charles Bradley 5,098

Millicent Butcher Conway 4,529

Anthony Davis 4,370

Bruce Owens 3,522

Gene Keyse 2,314

Woodford County

Board of Education (NP)

4th District

Sherri Springate 743

Piper White 718

Midway City Council (NP)

Vote for up to six

Sara Newell Hicks 457

Bruce Southworth 438

Kaye Nita Gallagher 426

John Wm. McDaniel III. 413

Steve Simoff 408

Libby Sharon Warfield 388

Steven Craig 355

Versailles City Council (NP)

Vote for up to six

Ann Miller 1,934

Mary Ellen Bradley 1,842

Laura Dake 1,770

Mike Coleman 1,736

Owen L. Roberts 1,574

Larry Britton 1,385

Tim Middleton 1,367

Kenneth E. Kerkhoff 1,419

Mark Cox 870

