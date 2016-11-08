Full election results for every contested race in Fayette and surrounding counties

These are the candidates in contested state and federal races. Also listed are candidates in contested local races in Fayette, Bourbon, Clark, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Scott and Woodford counties.
Races are 100 percent reporting unless otherwise noted.
Legend: NP, non-partisan; A, American Delta; D, Democrat;
F, Forefathers; G, Green; R, Republican; I, independent; L, Libertarian
Statewide
President
Donald J. Trump, R 1,201,506
Hillary Rodham Clinton, D 626,654
Gary Johnson, L 53,649
Evan McMullin, I 22,727
Jill Stein, G 13,875
Rocky Roque De La Fuente, A 1,125
119 of 120 counties reporting
U.S. Senate
Rand Paul, R 1,074,797
Jim Gray, D 803,531
U.S. House
1st District
James R. Comer, R 216,957
Samuel L. Gaskins, D 81,710
3rd District
John A. Yarmuth, D 209,972
Harold Bratcher, R 120,787
Incomplete
4th District
Thomas Massie, R 233,922
Calvin Sidle, D 94,064
19 of 20 counties reporting
6th District
Andy Barr, R 202,094
Nancy Jo Kemper, D 128,725
State Senate
5th District
Stephen L. Meredith, R 31,096
Leslie J. Stith, D 18,006
17th District
Charlie Hoffman, D 22,741
Damon Thayer, R 7,480
19th District
Morgan McGarvey, D 39,026
Larry West, R 24,214
Incomplete
21st District
Albert Robinson, R 33,770
Janice Odom, D 11,185
27th District
Stephen West, R 30,548
Charles L. Linville III, D 14,685
33rd District
Gerald A. Neal, D 33,440
Shenita Rickman, R 6,258
Incomplete
State House
1st District
Steven Jack Rudy, R 14,046
Michael R. Murphy, D 5,963
2nd District
Richard Heath, R 11,699
Jesse Edward Wright, D 7,647
3rd District
Gerald Watkins, D 9,869
Joni S. Hogancamp, R 7,958
5th District
Kenny Imes, R 13,770
David Ramey, D 6,153
6th District
Will R. Coursey, D 11,399
Paula Rush Robinson, R 9,393
David P. Watson, L 972
7th District
Suzanne Miles, R 13,189
Joy Gray, D 7,750
8th District
Walker Wood Thomas, R 6,577
Jeffery R. Taylor, D 6,103
10th District
Dean Schamore, D 10,712
T. W. Shortt, R 8,698
11th District
Robert M. “Robby” Mills, R 9,728
David A. Watkins, D 9,117
12th District
Jim Gooch Jr., R 12,711
James R. “Jim” Townsend, D 8,059
13th District
D.J. Johnson, R 8,434
Jim Glenn, D 8,170
14th District
Matt Castlen, R 13,554
Tommy Thompson, D 7,775
15th District
Melinda Gibbons Prunty, R 10,597
Brent Yonts, D 7,973
16th District
Jason Petrie, R 10,938
Martha Jane King, D 5,788
19th District
Michael Lee Meredith, R 12,455
John Wayne Smith, D 5,614
20th District
Jody Richards, D 8,561
Melinda Hill, R 6,140
23rd District
Steve Riley, R 11,445
Danny J. Basil, D 7,154
24th District
William Brandon Reed, R 10,563
Terry Mills, D 8,972
25th District
Jim DuPlessis, R 13,629
Michael D. Dile, D 5,187
27th District
Jeff Greer, D 9,056
Rachelle Frazier, R 7,763
28th District
Charles W. Miller, D 8,953
Michael Payne, R 7,854
Incomplete
30th District
Tom Burch, D 12,678
Waymen Eddings, R 3,833
Incomplete
31st District
Steve Riggs, D 12,085
Sarah Provancher, R 8,792
Incomplete
33rd District
Jason Michael Nemes, R 14,145
Rob Walker, D 11,289
1 of 2 counties reporting
37th District
Jeffery M. Donohue, D 7,387
Mark Wilson, R 6,817
Incomplete
38th District
McKenzie Cantrell, D 7,474
Denver “Denny” Butler, R 7,264
Incomplete
39th District
Russ Meyer, D 10,839
Robert L. Gullette III, R 8,572
40th District
Dennis L. Horlander, D 10,823
George Demic, R 3,905
Incomplete
42nd District
Reginald K. Meeks, D 15,896
James F. Howland, R 2,320
Incomplete
43rd District
Darryl T. Owens, D 12,590
John Mark Owen, R 3,979
Incomplete
45th District
Stan Lee, R 15,375
Pam Sigler, D 9,991
46th District
Alan Gentry, D 9,939
Eric Crump, R 8,032
Incomplete
48th District
Ken Fleming, R 15,096
Maria Sorolis, D 11,300
1 of 2 counties reporting
49th District
Dan Johnson, R 9,342
Linda Howlett Belcher, D 9,186
50th District
D. Chad McCoy, R 13,048
James DeWeese, D 7,457
53rd District
James A. Tipton, R 16,091
James M. Sargent, D 6,127
54th District
Daniel B. Elliott, R 12,607
Bill Noelker, D 6,245
55th District
Kim King, R 16,797
Tobie C. Brown, D 5,597
56th District
James Kay, D 12,590
Daniel A. Fister, R 8,525
58th District
Rob Rothenburger, R 12,527
Cyndi Powell Skellie, D 7,894
61st District
Brian E. Linder, R 9,381
Kevin Napier, D 2,549
62nd District
Phillip Pratt, R 12,662
Chuck Tackett, D 9,288
64th District
Kimberly Poore Moser, R 15,220
Lucas Deaton, D 6,807
70th District
John Sims Jr., D 10,049
John VanMeter, R 7,839
72nd District
Sannie Overly, D 9,668
Curtis Kenimer, R 8,154
73rd District
Donna Mayfield, R 11,385
John M. Hendricks, D 7,464
74th District
David Hale, R 10,894
James E. Davis, D 8,142
75th District
Kelly M. Flood, D 9,816
Gary McCollum, R 6,116
78th District
Mark Hart, R 9,035
Thomas M. McKee, D 7,562
79th District
Susan Westrom, D 11,909
Ken Kearns, R 8,155
81st District
C. Wesley Morgan, R 9,056
Rita H. Smart, D 8,980
82nd District
Regina Petrey Bunch, R 13,265
Bill Conn, D 3,639
84th District
Chris Fugate, R 10,278
Fitz Steele, D 6,012
87th District
Rick Nelson, D 7,224
Chad Shannon, R 6,804
91st District
Gary “Toby” Herald, R 8,828
Cluster Howard, D 7,161
92nd District
John W. Short, D 7,745
John C. Blanton, R 7,287
93rd District
Chris Harris, D 7,363
Norma Kirk-McCormick, R 6,968
94th District
Angie Hatton, D 8,393
Frank D. Justice II., R 8,153
95th District
Larry D. Brown, R 9,528
Gregory D. Stumbo, D 8,466
96th District
Josh McGuire, D 6,760
Jill York, R 9,353
97th District
William Scott Wells, R 9,525
Hubert Collins, D 6,978
98th District
Danny R. Bentley, R 9,823
Lew Nicholls, D 8,330
99th District
Rocky Adkins, D 11,143
Wynetta “Wendy” Fletcher, R 5,741
100th District
Kevin P. Sinnette, D 9,215
Eric Chaney, R 9,055
Supreme Court (NP)
5th District
Larry VanMeter 178,720
Glenn Acree 62,624
Circuit Judge (NP)
27th Circuit/2nd Division
Michael O. Caperton 17,949
Danny Evans 15,775
47th Circuit
James “Jimmy” Craft II. 5,802
Darrell Hall 2,841
District Judge (NP)
17th District/1st Division
Cameron J. Blau 12,245
Joseph F. Grimme 11,489
Abby Voelker 8,920
John C. Hayden 2,686
Andrea Janovic 2,197
26th District
Scott Lisenbee 5,054
Jonathon C. Lee 4,362
Danny Lee Lunsford Jr. 457
30th District/10th Division
John A. Cook 17,625
Bob Heleringer 58,604
Tanisha Ann Hickerson 50,057
Jim Lesousky 27,271
Sara Michael Nicholson 66,767
Tom Van De Rostyne 14,797
Stephanie C. Willis 34,446
Incomplete
43rd District
J. Gabriel Pendleton 10,366
Kathryn M. Thomas 10,330
51st District/1st Division
Jill Brady 5,683
Anita Mindrup-Ivie 3,847
Don Thompson Jr. 2,976
Andrew M. Powell 2,725
Kurt R. Denton 2,504
Circuit Judge
Family Court (NP)
6th Circuit/3rd Division
Julie Hawes Gordon 11,690
Clifton A. Boswell 10,344
Angela L. Thompson 10,017
Susan Montalvo Gesser 8,687
12th Circuit/2nd Division
Doreen S. Goodwin 20,251
Steve Emery 7,236
Michael Pate 6,564
25th Circuit/4th Division
Kimberly Blair Walson 21,956
Joan Deaton Grefer 18,536
30th Circuit/9th Division
Gina Kay Calvert 139,632
Lauren Adams Ogden 117,524
Incomplete
Bourbon County
Board of Education (NP)
4th District
Lana Fryman 463
Angela Roberts 418
Debra Hamelback 317
Paris City Commissioners (NP)
Vote for up to four
Matt Perraut 2,139
Wallis C. Brooks 2,048
Tim Gray 1,896
Michael R. Kendall 1,785
Stan Galbraith 1,759
Clark County
Board of Education (NP)
2nd District
Scott S. Hisle 1,904
Philip Todd Wilson 1,828
Winchester City
Commissioners (NP)
Vote for up to four
Shannon J. Cox 3,404
Kitty W. Strode 2,908
Rick Beach 2,698
Kenny Book 2,513
Ramsey Flynn 2,367
Ralph Harrison 1,826
Fayette County
Urban County Council (NP)
District 2
Sasha Love Higgins 4,802
Shevawn Akers 3,914
Board of Education (NP)
Division 1
Melissa Bacon 10,396
Samantha Rodarte 7,538
Division 5
Daryl K. Love 11,608
Sharon Mofield-Boswell 9,877
Franklin County
Board of Education (NP)
5th District
Natalie Lile 1,687
Doug Crowe 1,441
Frankfort Independent
School District (NP)
Vote for three
Amelia Berry 1,175
Rebecca Rudd Barnes 883
Jina Greathouse 847
Paul Cyrus Looney 838
Frankfort Mayor (NP)
William May 5,550
John R. Sower 5,401
Frankfort City
Commissioners (NP)
Vote for up to four
Tommy Haynes 5,514
Scott Tippett 5,486
Robert Roach 5,244
Lynn Bowers 5,054
Donna Hecker 5,037
David Clark Fields 3,925
Joe Fiala 1,829
Jessamine County
Board of Education (NP)
1st District
Bobby Welch 1,611
Eugene Stratton Peel 1,174
Nicholasville City
Commissioners (NP)
Vote for up to four
Doug Blackford 5,502
Betty Black 5,374
Andy Williams 5,170
Patty Grose Teater 5,151
Gary L. Goldey 4,126
John P. Martin 2,850
Christopher Ardery 1,714
Wilmore City Council
Vote for up to six
J. Leonard Fitch 1,660
Kim Deyer 1,425
Jeff Baier 1,382
Jim Brumfield 1,330
Lynn Cooper 1,307
David R. Riel 1,217
Dan Lewis 1,042
Jeff James 1,005
Madison County
Board of Education (NP)
1st District
Samantha Burford 2,551
John Lackey 2,453
Berea City Council (NP)
Vote for up to eight
Bruce Fraley 2,170
Ronnie Terrill 2,074
Jim Davis 2,011
Billy Wooten 1,916
Cora Jane Wilson 1,900
Steve Caudill 1,895
Jerry Little 1,657
Tom “the Mailman” Schultz 1,604
David Rowlette 1,510
Edd Easton-Hogg 1,507
John Payne 1,504
Violet “Vi” Farmer 1,474
Reid Connelly 1,421
Chester Powell 1,335
Martha Jayne Wayland Putz 1,332
Darnell Martin 1,310
Mike Hammonds 1,300
Ed LaFontaine 1,191
Jack Marshall 1,111
Robert “Pnut” Johnson 1,078
Chad Hembree 1,058
Hubert Chasteen Jr. 847
Tracy Prater 759
Gregory A. Bordelon 344
Richmond City
Commissioners (NP)
Vote for up to four
Jim Newby 5,647
Jason Morgan 5,531
Morgan H. Eaves 5,330
Robert R. Blythe 5,012
Baird 4,897
Scott County
Board of Education (NP)
1st District
Susan R. Duncan 2,722
Nancy McFarland 1,437
3rd District
Diana Brooker 1,290
Jennifer Holbert 1,288
Corinth City Commissioners (NP)
Vote for up to four
Jeanette Houk 1
Lila McDaniel 1
Aimee Lingle 1
Paul E. Jones 0
Barbara K. New 0
Georgetown City Council (NP)
Vote for up to eight
David J. Lusby 6,867
Connie K. Tackett 6,418
Mark Showalter 6,131
Karen Tingle Sames 6,129
Marvin Thompson 5,933
Polly Singer Eardley 5,659
Charles Bradley 5,098
Millicent Butcher Conway 4,529
Anthony Davis 4,370
Bruce Owens 3,522
Gene Keyse 2,314
Woodford County
Board of Education (NP)
4th District
Sherri Springate 743
Piper White 718
Midway City Council (NP)
Vote for up to six
Sara Newell Hicks 457
Bruce Southworth 438
Kaye Nita Gallagher 426
John Wm. McDaniel III. 413
Steve Simoff 408
Libby Sharon Warfield 388
Steven Craig 355
Versailles City Council (NP)
Vote for up to six
Ann Miller 1,934
Mary Ellen Bradley 1,842
Laura Dake 1,770
Mike Coleman 1,736
Owen L. Roberts 1,574
Larry Britton 1,385
Tim Middleton 1,367
Kenneth E. Kerkhoff 1,419
Mark Cox 870
