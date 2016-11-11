This professor predicted Trump's win. He also says Trump will be impeached.

1:10 Miami will test Kentucky women Pause

1:22 Believe it or not, Asbury had fun

2:06 New film explores life 'After Coal'

0:36 EBT card thieves

4:26 Drone video of forest fire in Jackson

1:41 Bevin on #newmajority

0:16 John Calipari staying out of politics (in this state)

0:34 Gov. Bevin says 'good riddance' to political foe Greg Stumbo

3:04 Boom Williams: I probably won't be able to sleep tonight