Twitter filled with death threats against Trump

Anxiety over the election of Donald Trump has unleashed a wave of death threats on Twitter against the president-elect.
“It’s about time!!” said one tweet.
“I dont exactly agree with #AssassinateTrump, but then again... i dont disagree either,” was another.
A second wave of responses came from people expressing outrage and anger over the hashtag. They urged Twitter to take action against the anti-Trump postings, saying they violate the law.
As one tweet stated, “People seriously tweeting #AssassinateTrump are proof that they're the deplorable ones. You just proved you project your hate and bigotry.”
The Secret Service said it is investigating.
The exchanges come one day after Trump and President Barack Obama met at the White House to underscore a peaceful transition following a nasty campaign between the New York real estate developer and Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Clinton won the popular vote, but Trump won enough electoral votes to win.
