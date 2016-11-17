Speaker-elect Hoover picks Democrats and Republicans for his transition team

Kentucky House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover has tapped four Democrats to serve on his eight-member transition team.
Hoover, a Republican from Jamestown who will become on Jan. 3 the first GOP speaker of the state House since 1921, said at a Thursday news conference in the Capitol Annex that the unpaid members of his transition team will deal with legislative processes and not policies.
The team will be co-chaired by former state Republican Rep. Danny Ford of Mt. Vernon and former Speaker Bobby Richardson, a Democrat from Glasgow.
Joining them on the team are Democratic state Sen. Julian Carroll of Frankfort, a former governor and House speaker; former Democratic state Reps. Bill Lear of Lexington and Jim LeMaster of Paris; Republican state Sen. Julie Raque Adams of Louisville; and former Republican state Reps. John Vincent of Ashland and Alecia Webb-Edgington of Ft. Wright.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments