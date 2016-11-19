Smile! You may be on camera when visiting Kentucky Capitol

Big Brother may be watching the next time you visit Kentucky’s Capitol.
The state is spending $583,000 to improve security at the Capitol by placing cameras in strategic places, Pamela Trautner, a spokeswoman for the state Finance and Administration Cabinet, said Friday in response to an open records request by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Trautner said discussions of the security project started in 2014 during the administration of former Gov. Steve Beshear after a U.S. Department of Homeland Security assessment.
The competitively bid contract for the cameras went to Dallman Systems Inc. of Jeffersonville, Ind., with installation by Jarboe Construction of Louisville, said Trautner.
Trautner declined to say how many cameras are involved in the project, citing security reasons.
Cameras located outside, including some on lamp posts, cover the entrances and walkways around the Capitol and Capitol Annex, including Capitol Avenue Loop in front of the Capitol.
Kentucky State Police who are stationed at the Capitol will monitor the cameras around the clock.
The guards already use metal detectors at the entrances of the Capitol and Capitol Annex, where hundreds of staffers, legislators and the public intermingle on most work days.
People are allowed to enter carrying a gun that is visible. People carrying concealed weapons must show their concealed weapons license to the guards.
The Capitol and Capitol Annex already have security cameras in a few locations, such as elevators.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
