First family may not move to Washington

It looks like the incoming first family may not be moving to Washington after all.
Melania Trump, 46, and Barron Trump, 10, may remain in New York City in January after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president, as reported in the New York Post. The decision would likely mean that Donald Trump would split his time between Washington and New York.
“There’s obviously a sensitivity to pulling out a 10-year-old in the middle of the school year,” transition spokesman Jason Miller said Sunday in response to the story. Miller said a formal announcement would be made later.
Melania and Barron Trump live in New York’s Trump Tower. Barron Trump is in fourth grade at an Upper West Side private school.
