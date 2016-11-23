Nikki Haley will be Trump’s mouthpiece to the world. Can she speak the language?

2:20 Cleveland State coach: Kentucky enjoys playing defense Pause

1:05 John Calipari: He went to Louisville, he doesn't read

0:51 Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:34 Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes

0:55 Derek Willis' mindset has changed

0:56 Benny Snell credits offensive line