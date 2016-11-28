Jill Stein files for recount in Pennsylvania

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein’s attorney in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, is filing legal paperwork hoping to trigger a statewide recount, he told McClatchy by phone on Monday afternoon.
Attorney Larry Otter said the move is “unprecedented” in Pennsylvania and he hopes the petition will move through the courts quickly. Already, individual voter recount requests – organized by Stein’s campaign – have been filed in more than 100 Pennsylvania precincts.
Should those local recounts happen and uncover any voting irregularities or evidence of voter fraud, Stein’s campaign’s statewide petition is a step a recount of all 5.8 million Pennsylvania votes in the presidential election.
President-elect Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by about 70,000 votes Nov. 8.
Stein’s campaign is also pursuing recount efforts in Wisconsin and could expand to other states. Trump has blasted the recount campaign and called Stein’s raising money for the associated legal fees a “scam.”
Stein’s attorney in Pennsylvania specializes in election law. Otter also represented past presidential hopeful Republican Gov. John Kaisch from Ohio.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
