Trump nominates former Southern Command general to lead Homeland Security

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated a former head of Miami-based Southern Command to be his new Homeland Security chief.
If confirmed, retired Marine Corps. Gen. John Kelly would be tasked with protecting U.S. borders and overseeing immigration policies, two centerpieces of Trump’s presidential campaign. Trump has vowed to boost deportations and build a huge wall along the Mexico-United States border.
Kelly is the second retired general to be nominated for Trump’s Cabinet. Gen. James Mattis was nominated for defense secretary. Trump named another general, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, to be his national security adviser.
Hardline groups immediately praised the decision, noting the appointment will bring “unwavering commitment to securing the nation’s borders against terrorism and illegal immigration.”
“General Kelly has spent his life defending our nation and fully understands the critical role border security plays in protecting the country from the threats of terrorism, uncontrolled illegal immigration, and drugs,” said Dan Stein of the Federation for American Immigration Reform.
Kelly had a long military career dating back to when he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1970, and including command of troops in Iraq. Two of his sons also have served, and one died while fighting in Afghanistan. Kelly also worked during the Obama administration as Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta’s senior military adviser.
As leader of the Southern Command, Kelly sometimes clashed with reporters over information on what went on at the Guantánamo prison. He defended the prison when it came under criticism from human rights activists about treatment of detainees and that it was inspiring the Islamic State movement.
By the time he ended his career at the Southern Command earlier this year, he told reporters that the majority of Guantánamo detainees currently are compliant “bad boys.”
