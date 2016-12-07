Beshear offers police more resources to deal with backlog of rape cases

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is providing online “tool kits” to help police investigate rape cases.
The tool kits are a compilation of tips that basically tell police how to conduct sexual assault investigations. They include information on how to manage sexual assault examination kits; plan investigations while kits are being tested; review DNA results once kits are returned; and prepare for victim notifications and interviews.
They also contain information about this year’s new state law that directed that more than 3,000 untested rape kits in the state be tested.
Beshear said the tool kits are another step his office is taking to help sexual assault victims get justice.
“We want to ensure that everyone working to end this backlog has the resources and support they need to seek and get justice for these victims,” Beshear said.
He said tested rape kits have been returned to law enforcement in Lexington and Louisville, “and we expect the results of other kits to begin arriving in police departments across the state.”
No arrests have been made yet from the testing of kits that were on the backlog list but Beshear said progress is being made.
Beshear said he has committed $4.5 million from a lawsuit his office settled to help test rape kits, and provided an additional $1 million to support the investigation and prosecution of sexual assault cases.
“Since the beginning of this initiative, the law enforcement, prosecution and advocacy communities have collaborated and spent a great deal of time planning for the most victim-centered approach to handling these backlog cases, as well as generating ideas to improve the handling of sexual assault cases in general,” said Kristi Gray, Jefferson County assistant commonwealth attorney.
