House Republicans pick new committee leaders; labor panel eliminated

House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover announced Wednesday the Republicans who will lead House committees for the next two years.
For the first time since 1921, Republicans in the 2017 General Assembly will control the 100-member Kentucky House and get to name committee chairs. They, along with leadership, decide what bills will be considered. Republicans control the House by a 64-36 ratio.
One new standing committee was formed, Small Business and Information Technology, and the Labor and Industry Committee was eliminated. Some committees also had name changes.
Hoover, a Jamestown attorney, said the new leaders will have “a learning curve,” because Democrats have led the committees for decades.
Jim Gooch of Providence is back as chairman of the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee. He previously held that post as a Democrat but lost it when he switched to the Republican Party.
The committee leadership team “reflects sound geographic diversity and robust experience in every area, which positions every Kentuckian to benefit from thoughtful, clear direction in lawmaking,” Hoover said.
He said some changes in committee structure will occur, and committee membership assignments will be made in the first week of the General Assembly, which begins in January.
Here are the appointments.
Standing committees
▪ Agriculture: Richard Heath, Mayfield
▪ Appropriations and Revenue: Steven Rudy, Paducah
▪ Banking and Insurance: Bart Rowland, Tompkinsville
▪ Economic Development and Workforce Investment: Jim DeCesare, Bowling Green
▪ Education: John Carney, Campbellsville
▪ Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs: Kenny Imes, Murray
▪ Enrollment: Donna Mayfield, Winchester
▪ Heath and Family Services: Addia Wuchner, Florence
▪ Judiciary: Joe Fischer, Ft. Thomas
▪ Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations: Adam Koenig, Erlanger
▪ Local Government: Michael Lee Meredith, Brownsville
▪ Natural Resources and Energy: Jim Gooch, Providence
▪ Small Business and Information Technology: Diane St. Onge, Lakeside Park
▪ State Government: Jerry T. Miller, Eastwood
▪ Tourism and Outdoor Recreation: Tommy Turner, Somerset
▪ Transportation: Marie Rader, McKee
▪ Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection: Tim Moore, Elizabethtown
Budget review subcommittees
▪ Economy, Public Protection, Tourism and Energy: Jill York, Grayson
▪ Personnel, Public Retirement and Finance: Brian Linder, Dry Ridge
▪ General Government (including Coal Severance): Suzanne Miles, Owensboro
▪ Justice, Public Safety and Judiciary: Jason Nemes, Louisville
▪ Primary/Secondary Education and Workforce Development: Regina Bunch, Williamsburg
▪ Post Secondary Education: James Tipton, Taylorsville
▪ Transportation: Sal Santoro, Florence
▪ Health and Family Services: Russell Webber, Shepherdsville
Statutory committees
▪ Administrative Regulation Review: Ken Upchurch, Monticello
▪ Government Contract Review: Stan Lee, Lexington
▪ Program Review and Investigations: Lynn Bechler, Marion
▪ Capital Planning Advisory Board: Daniel Elliott, Danville
▪ Capital Projects and Bond Oversight: Phil Moffett, Louisville
▪ Public Pension Oversight: Brian Linder, Dry Ridge
▪ Tobacco Settlement Oversight: Myron Dossett, Pembroke
▪ Education Assessment and Accountability Review: Daniel Elliott, Danville
▪ Medicaid Oversight and Advisory: Kim Moser, Taylor Mill
Special committees and task forces
▪ LRC Committee on Tourism and Development: Ken Upchurch, Monticello
▪ Special Subcommittee on Energy: Tim Couch, Hyden
▪ Federal Environment Regulation Impact Assessment Task Force: Tim Couch, Hyden
▪ Free-Roaming Horse Task Force: John Blanton, Salyersville
▪ Government Nonprofit Contracting Task Force: Brandon Reed, Hodgenville
▪ Heroin Task Force: Danny Bentley, Russell
▪ Workers’ Compensation Task Force: Matt Castlen, Maceo
Jack Brammer: 502-227-1198, @BGPolitics
Comments