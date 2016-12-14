Bevin names Louisville businessman to head Cabinet for Economic Development

Louisville businessman Terry Gill Jr. has been named Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development, filling a position that has been vacant for more than a year.
Gill, who most recently served as President of OneTouchPoint, a marketing company based in Louisville, will be in charge of recruiting new industries to Kentucky and aiding existing businesses in a Bevin administration that has promised to grow jobs in the commonwealth. Prior to OneTouchPoint, Gill was vice president of EnterpriseCorp, an arm of the Louisville chamber of commerce focused on increasing the number of high-potential companies headquartered in the region.
“Terry brings integrity, business competence and a passion for economic development that will foster a stronger environment for job creation in every region of Kentucky,” Gov. Matt Bevin said in a written statement. “The commonwealth is on track to becoming the undisputed engineering and manufacturing hub of excellence in America.”
The Cabinet for Economic Development has been without a full-time secretary since last November, though Eric Dunnigan, an appointee of former Gov. Steve Beshear, served as acting-secretary until resigning last month.
Gill will take office on January 1, 2017. The job pays $250,000.
