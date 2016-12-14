Beshear loses part of his leadership team in attorney general’s office

One of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s top aides, Mitchel Denham, is leaving the state office to join a private law firm in Louisville.
Denham, who has been Beshear’s assistant attorney general for the office’s civil branch, will be joining the Louisville law firm of Thompson Miller & Simpson as a partner. His last day with Beshear is Thursday.
Denham, a son of departing Democratic state Rep. Mike Denham of Maysville, formerly worked in the criminal division for Attorney General Jack Conway.
Before joining the attorney general’s office about eight years ago, Denham was a deputy division chief and senior narcotics prosecutor for the office of the Jefferson County commonwealth’s attorney. He is a graduate of Centre College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in economics. He graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2003.
Beshear said Denham “has been a tremendous asset to the attorney general’s office and the taxpayers throughout his years in public service.”
He said Denham’s new job “is a perfect fit for where he is in life, and while the entire office is sad to see him go, we hope nothing but the best for him.”
Beshear spokesman Terry Sebastian said Beshear will fill the vacancy as soon as possible.
