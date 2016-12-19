Franklin Graham: It wasn’t Russians who intervened in election, ‘it was God’

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence Pause

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

0:52 House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover: GOP 'up for the task' of governing

1:41 Bevin on #newmajority

0:34 Gov. Bevin says 'good riddance' to political foe Greg Stumbo

0:40 GOP reacts to Stumbo loss

1:24 How the GOP recruited Kentucky House candidates

2:50 Senate President Robert Stivers predicts GOP control of state House

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET