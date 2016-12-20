Plan would redraw boundaries for Kentucky courts for first time in decades

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. released a plan Tuesday to redraw the boundary lines of the state’s circuit and district courts.
It marks the first time in decades that Kentucky officials will consider such a judicial redistricting plan. Kentucky lawmakers will consider it during the 2017 regular session of the General Assembly, which begins Jan. 3.
If passed, the plan will take effect in 2022, when all circuit court, family court and district court judges are on the ballot.
“I am pleased to announce that the judicial branch has fulfilled its directive from the legislature to produce a plan that will update Kentucky’s circuit and districts to reflect current judicial workloads,” Minton said in a release
“Changing boundary lines and reallocating resources is never easy, which is why judicial redistricting hasn’t been addressed for so long. The fact that we’re making this announcement today is a major achievement and I appreciate the judges’ support of what is a tremendous milestone for the Kentucky Court of Justice”
Minton said the court’s plan was based on “sound research principles and input from stakeholders statewide.
He acknowledged that not everyone will agree with the proposed changes.
“However, the Supreme Court believes this plan will move us beyond the years of inaction and provide a solid start to correcting the pockets of workload imbalances we identified across the state. When timely justice is compromised by unmanageably high caseloads, we must consider that a call to action. Giving all citizens the same access to justice is our standard and this plan will help us fulfill that responsibility.
Minton said he will present the judicial redistricting plan to the legislature early next year.
The proposed plan will:
▪ Move a limited number of counties from one jurisdiction to another.
▪ Combine circuits and districts that are currently different and reduce the number of circuits by one, from 57 to 56.
▪ Bring Family Court to all but 10 jurisdictions.
▪ Reallocate existing resources by moving judges from circuits with lower workloads to areas of greater need.
The judicial circuits and districts have remained largely unchanged since the passage of the Judicial Article, which created Kentucky’s modern court system in 1976. Since that time, Kentucky has seen significant changes in caseload and population since then.
Work on the plan began nearly three years ago. The process began in 2014 when the General Assembly included language in the judicial branch budget bill requiring the Administrative Office of the Courts to complete a judicial workload assessment study as the basis for a redistricting plan.
Unlike redistricting for legislative boundaries, judicial redistricting cannot be accomplished by making changes based solely on population, Minton said.
The judicial process is more difficult, he said, because it impacts commonwealth’s attorneys as well as judges and it is the type of caseload — not population — that ultimately determines the workloads of circuit, family and district judges.
