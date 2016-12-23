Bevin selects Danny Ison to be new Shelby County judge-executive

Gov. Matt Bevin appointed a new judge-executive Friday for Shelby County, effective Jan. 1. Danny R. Ison of Simpsonville will replace Rob Rothenburger of Shelbyville, who is resigning to become a state representative.
Ison, a senior consultant with the Louisville public relations firm of Guthrie/Mayes, will serve the remainder of Rothenburger’s term, which lasts two more years.
Ison has been with Guthrie/Mayes since 1998, working on major projects such as London-based Diageo PLC’s location of its $115 million Bulleit Distillery to Shelby County.
Prior to that, Ison worked 28 years for Philip Morris USA, overseeing community relations for the company’s three manufacturing plants in Louisville; Richmond, Va.; and Cabarrus County, N.C.
Ison attended Bellarmine University and Virginia Commonwealth University and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was in combat in the Vietnam War.
Ison has served in several community organizations, including the boards of Greater Louisville Inc. and the Simpsonville Volunteer Fire Department, the executive committees of Agribusiness Industry Network and the Kentucky Derby Festival, and as vice chairman of Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District.
Rothenburger has been Shelby County’s judge-executive since January 2003. In the state House, he will replace Republican Brad Montell of Shelbyville, who now is deputy secretary of the state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
