Jeff Hoover prepares to make GOP history with swearing-in as House speaker

The swearing-in of Jeff Hoover as Kentucky’s first Republican House speaker since 1921 is expected to be the highlight of the first day of Kentucky’s 2017 General Assembly.
Hoover, a Jamestown attorney who has been a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives since 1997, will take over as the top leader of the 100-member House shortly after the chamber convenes at noon Tuesday.
It will be a family affair. Hoover’s wife, Karen, will be present, and his three daughters — Blair, Ryan and Evan — will lead the Pledge of Allegiance to open this year’s law-making session.
The Senate also does not want to miss the historic event. The Republican-led chamber will convene at 11 a.m. and then recess shortly before noon so that members can view Hoover’s swearing-in ceremony. Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, also plans to attend the ceremony, said spokeswoman Amanda Stamper.
Hoover replaces Democrat Greg Stumbo of Prestonsburg, who lost his House seat in a re-election bid in November. He was among 17 Democrats who lost their House seats as Republicans crafted enough wins to gain a 64-36 majority.
The GOP win in Kentucky means Republicans now control all state legislative chambers in the South.
House Democrats were meeting before noon Tuesday to elect their new leaders.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
