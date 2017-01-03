House Republicans drop plan to gut ethics office after avalanche of criticism

1:02 Kentucky-Texas A&M games have been close Pause

4:30 The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings in the new year

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:37 UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

2:51 LexGo Eat takes a peek at Goodfellas Distillery

0:20 Police investigate fiery crash on Liberty Road

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:28 For Tai Wynyard it's all about rebounding

0:34 Lafayette football rolls in second round of playoffs