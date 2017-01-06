Politics & Government

January 6, 2017 11:46 AM

Lawmakers schedule rare Saturday session to finalize abortion and labor bills

By John Cheves and Jack Brammer

FRANKFORT

State lawmakers will hold a rare meeting Saturday to finalize controversial bills that would restrict abortions and labor unions.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate hope to send the bills to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin for him to sign into law later Saturday. The measures contain emergency clauses, which means they would take effect immediately.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, acknowledged Friday that the pace of this year’s law-making session, which began Tuesday, has been “swift.”

But he said the issues addressed this week have been ones people are familiar with and have been long-time priorities for Republicans.

It takes five working days for a bill to get through both chambers of the legislature. Saturday will be the fifth day of this year’s session. Lawmakers will return to Frankfort in February to meet for 25 more days.

Legislators have not held a Saturday meeting since May 29, 2010, during a special session on state budget issues. The Senate will meet this Saturday at 9 a.m. and the House will start at 10 a.m.

Senate and House committees met Friday to approve bills from each other’s chamber.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee started the action with its 8-3 approval of House Bill 1, which would let workers avoid paying union dues even if they get the benefits of a union-negotiated workplace contract.

Soon after, the Senate budget committee approved House Bill 3, which would repeal the prevailing wage, a minimum salary for construction workers on local government projects.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee then gave its 8-2 approval of House Bill 2, which would require doctors to conduct an ultrasound on women seeking abortion, though the patient could opt out of viewing the results by signing a form.

Other bills being considered Friday include:

▪  Senate Bill 3, which would allow legislators’ state pensions to be disclosed under the Kentucky Open Records Act.

▪  Senate Bill 4, which would establish medical review panels to issue non-binding opinions on medical neglect or malpractice claims before lawsuits could be filed.

▪  Senate Bill 5, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

▪  Senate Bill 6, which would require workers to “opt in” to having union dues withheld from their paychecks, and it also would require unions to separately solicit money for its political activities.

▪  Senate Bill 12, which would create a new U of L governing board composed of 10 trustees subject to Senate confirmation, selected by the governor from a larger pool of 30 people recommended by the Council on Postsecondary Education.

