Lawmakers schedule rare Saturday session to finalize abortion and labor bills

State lawmakers will hold a rare meeting Saturday to finalize controversial bills that would restrict abortions and labor unions.
The Republican-controlled House and Senate hope to send the bills to Republican Gov. Matt Bevin for him to sign into law later Saturday. The measures contain emergency clauses, which means they would take effect immediately.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, acknowledged Friday that the pace of this year’s law-making session, which began Tuesday, has been “swift.”
But he said the issues addressed this week have been ones people are familiar with and have been long-time priorities for Republicans.
It takes five working days for a bill to get through both chambers of the legislature. Saturday will be the fifth day of this year’s session. Lawmakers will return to Frankfort in February to meet for 25 more days.
Legislators have not held a Saturday meeting since May 29, 2010, during a special session on state budget issues. The Senate will meet this Saturday at 9 a.m. and the House will start at 10 a.m.
Senate and House committees met Friday to approve bills from each other’s chamber.
The Senate State and Local Government Committee started the action with its 8-3 approval of House Bill 1, which would let workers avoid paying union dues even if they get the benefits of a union-negotiated workplace contract.
Soon after, the Senate budget committee approved House Bill 3, which would repeal the prevailing wage, a minimum salary for construction workers on local government projects.
The Senate Health and Welfare Committee then gave its 8-2 approval of House Bill 2, which would require doctors to conduct an ultrasound on women seeking abortion, though the patient could opt out of viewing the results by signing a form.
Other bills being considered Friday include:
▪ Senate Bill 3, which would allow legislators’ state pensions to be disclosed under the Kentucky Open Records Act.
▪ Senate Bill 4, which would establish medical review panels to issue non-binding opinions on medical neglect or malpractice claims before lawsuits could be filed.
▪ Senate Bill 5, which would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
▪ Senate Bill 6, which would require workers to “opt in” to having union dues withheld from their paychecks, and it also would require unions to separately solicit money for its political activities.
▪ Senate Bill 12, which would create a new U of L governing board composed of 10 trustees subject to Senate confirmation, selected by the governor from a larger pool of 30 people recommended by the Council on Postsecondary Education.
Senate Health & Welfare Committee approves and sends to Senate HB 2, ultrasound bill, on 8-2 vote. ^JB— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Rep. Jim Wayne, D-Louisville, urges House to slow down on HB 12's U of L board reorg until Leg hears from U of L & accrediting agency. ^JC pic.twitter.com/lE049J29GP— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
GOP Rep. Stan Lee says he spent 17 years being ignored in House minority, now it's the Democrats complaining they are being ignored. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins protests new GOP majority for rushing important bills to Gov's desk in 5 days with little dialogue. ^JC pic.twitter.com/oxuxfFIYzl— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
House Health & Family Services Cmte at 3 will hear SB 5 (ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy). ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
House Economic Development Cmte at 2 will hear SB 6 (requiring workers to opt in to union dues rather than automatic withholding). ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
House State Gov't Cmte at 1 will hear SB 3 (disclosure of legislative pensions) and SB 12 (U of L board reorganization). ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Senate budget cmte approves HB 3 to repeal the prevailing wage on public construction projects. Next, Senate floor; then Gov's desk. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Cutting wages of blue-collar workers is a crummy way to save on public construction projects, labor reps tell Senate panel on HB 3. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Repeal of prevailing wage on public projects estimated to cut wages by 10% for all Ky construction workers, labor reps tell senators. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Labor reps tell Senate panel that prevailing wage keeps out-of-state companies from undercutting local firms with cheap, shoddy work. ^JC pic.twitter.com/omTo9Ouftj— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Ky League of Cities officials tell Senate panel that prevailing wage hikes project costs up to 30%, doesn't necessarily improve quality. ^JC pic.twitter.com/dJV84seOSQ— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Paying construction workers higher "prevailing wage" adds hundreds of millions to public projects, Rep. Koenig tells senators re: HB 3. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Repeal of prevailing wage filed "for one reason, and that is to save taxpayer dollars," Rep. Adam Koenig tells Senate panel on HB 3. ^JC pic.twitter.com/eubG1eXWIN— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Speaker Hoover says House will meet at 10 am Saturday.^JB— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
$22.96 - Prevailing wage required for carpenters on public construction projects in Woodford County, soon to be repealed by HB 3. ^JC pic.twitter.com/IhFeIsGCb1— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
$20.35 - Prevailing wage required for a bricklayer on public construction projects in Clay County, soon to be repealed by HB 3. ^JC pic.twitter.com/rHJodO02kP— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Senate State & Local Govt Comm approves HB 1, right to work, and sends it to Senate on 8-3 vote.^JB— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Rep Jason Nemes, Speaker Jeff Hoover & Rep Jim DeCesare speak for rtw bill.^JB pic.twitter.com/dXi1RKkZov— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Anyone who wants to read SB 12, the dog bite bill turned into the U of L board reorg bill, here 'tis. https://t.co/ERy8ynNoGu ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Senate Health & Welfare Cmte set to hear HB 2, requiring ultrasounds before abortions, at 11:15. ^JC— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
Sen Maj Ldr Damon Thayer: Senate will meet 9 am Sat to consider House bills on right to work, prevailing wage & ultrasounds. ^ JB— Bluegrass Politics (@BGPolitics) January 6, 2017
