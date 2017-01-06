‘Better than not having any insurance at all’ Obama says of Obamacare criticism from Kentucky

0:16 Painting party for Chocolate Holler Pause

1:06 Scott County girls make statement

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

1:32 Isaac Humphries thinks he is out of his slump

2:17 John Calipari believes Malik Monk should be a double-double guy

0:44 Wenyen Gabriel thinks he was helped by Camp Cal

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?