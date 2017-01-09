Kentucky Supreme Court to take up Bevin’s overhaul of U of L Board of Trustees

1:24 De'Aaron Fox: I just kind of smile when it happens Pause

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day

0:33 In icy weather, walk like a penguin

0:45 Bam Adebayo knows how UK broke it open

0:44 Bam Adebayo: Physical play makes it fun

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

2:21 Derek Willis has a big night against Arkansas

1:04 John Calipari liked that game got physical

4:30 The LexGo Eat team shares food news, restaurant openings in the new year