State employees were solicited for contributions, says Bevin report on Beshear administration

Gov. Matt Bevin’s investigation of former Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration has found that state employees were solicited for campaign contributions both during and after working hours.
Bevin last July awarded a two-year $500,000 contract to an Indianapolis law firm to look for corruption in the Beshear administration.
The report, released Wednesday, says state employees were pressured to donate to the 2015 campaigns of Jack Conway, Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Democratic Party and the Capitol Club.
The investigators interviewed 16 non-merit employees from 6 cabinets in the Beshear administration.
Witnesses said “virtually all non-merit employees” in the executive branch were expected to make a financial contribution, according to the report.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
