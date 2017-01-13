Bevin says new U of L trustees will be announced Tuesday

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin announced on a YouTube video Friday night that he has chosen a new board of trustees for the University of Louisville.
Bevin said he will announce the board members’ names on Tuesday.
Bevin said more than 100 names and applications for the board had been submitted. On Friday afternoon, the Governor’s Postsecondary Nominating Committee selected a list of 30 names to submit to the governor.
Bevin said he chose 10 people from that list.
The nominations came about because of legislation passed a week ago by the General Assembly changing the appointment process. Bevin signed the bill into law.
Bevin said he had been in contact with University of Louisville throughout the process of recreating its board.
“They too are grateful for the fact that there is going to be the ability to transition as properly as possible in the days and weeks ahead,” Bevin said.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
Comments