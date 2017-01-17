Obama makes surprise visit to last briefing hosted by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan Pause

1:29 Attorney General Beshear calls $500,000 Bevin report 'grossly political'

1:42 Bevin: People who voted for change 'getting it'

0:16 Labor unions to lawmakers: 'We are united'

0:41 AFL-CIO chief Bill Londrigan fires up labor rally

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

3:04 Gov. Bevin plans to 'weigh in' on gun violence