Kentucky, 12 other states sue to block Obama coal mining rule

Kentucky and 12 other states have asked a federal court to block final rules from President Barack Obama’s administration designed to reduce coal mining’s impact on streams.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned a Washington-based appeals court for an injunction Tuesday.
Paxton said in a statement that the “Stream Protection Rule” imposes “mandatory, one-size-fits-all” regulations that violate states’ rights.
Joining Texas are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
“This rule, adopted by the federal government at the eleventh-hour, is not environmentally needed, conflicts with existing protections, and will do great harm to not only the state’s coal industry but to Kentuckians across the commonwealth,” said Charles Snavely, secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Last month, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a separate lawsuit challenging the rule there.
The U.S. Interior Department argues that the rule will protect 6,000 miles of streams by preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.
Republicans have vowed to overturn it under President-elect Donald Trump.
