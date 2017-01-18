Man reportedly sets himself on fire outside Trump’s DC hotel in protest

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant Pause

5:02 John Calipari: We might be two months away

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:53 De'Aaron Fox: This game it was my turn

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

3:02 Ben Howland happy with comeback

1:47 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence keeps growing

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK