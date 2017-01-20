In prayer, Franklin Graham sees rain at inauguration as good omen for Trump

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security Pause

2:28 Meadowgreen Park Music Hall

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game