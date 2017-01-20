Trump’s inaugural address echoes anti-Semitic isolationists and a Batman villain

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day Pause

2:22 "One goes to prison. One goes to the grave."

1:25 Tai Wynyard discusses all those fouls

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way