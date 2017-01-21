Trump takes quick action that could imperil Obamacare individual mandate

1:32 Excite Night record for Cats Pause

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

1:25 Tai Wynyard discusses all those fouls

2:22 "One goes to prison. One goes to the grave."

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:15 John Calipari knows South Carolina will be hard game