‘Standing up for women,’ local residents go to D.C. march after Trump takeover

Motivated by the election of President Donald Trump and the desire to set examples for their children, local women took a long bus ride to participate in Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington.
The demonstration, is expected to draw 200,000 people Saturday to the same route as the president’s inaugural parade on Friday. Similar marches are planned in more than 600 cities around the world, including in Lexington.
Some Central Kentucky women boarded a bus at Rupp Arena Friday night for Washington D.C. and what promised to be a grueling 24 hours.
Objections to Trump’s campaign remarks about racial and ethnic groups and fears that women’s rights will suffer in his administration have moved women to protest. But organizers note the gathering is about more than a Trump protest. The event’s policy platform includes racial profiling, climate change, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
