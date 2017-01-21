Huge turnout for women’s march dwarfs Trump inauguration crowd

Throngs of people streamed into the nation’s capital Saturday to attend a massive march in support of women’s rights and civil rights and in protest of President Donald Trump, far outnumbering attendees at his inaugural festivities a day earlier.
Organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington – the center point of the marches – had said their event could attract as many as 200,000 participants. But those estimates rose to as high as 500,000 as Washington’s public transportation system ground to a near halt as thousands attempted to board trains.
Crowds were so large at some regional Metro system stops that authorities stopped charging riders and opened turnstiles as a public safety measure. The capital’s Metro warned that “stations and trains are very crowded.” Remote parking lots in Washington’s Virginia and Maryland suburbs filled to capacity early in the day. Crowds were reported at rail stations as far away as Baltimore and Maryland’s computer train system, MARC, announced via Twitter that it had added five times its normal capacity to accommodate what it called “unprecedented crowds.”
The DC Metro system announced that as of 11 a.m., 275,000 had ridden the subway, 82,000 more riders than at the same hour on the day of Trump’s inauguration. Twitter users shared photos and video of one Metro station in Rockville, Maryland, where a large crowd a large crowd waited to board the train to downtown D.C.
Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch— Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017
Photos of the Shady Grove Metro station currently. Hearing it's an hour wait to get on the train. O____o #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/YOaaQ41v1s— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 21, 2017
Protesters bearing signs, many wearing the knit pink hats that have become a symbol of the march, continued to pour into an area near the National Mall as the first speaker, actress and activist America Ferrera, took the stage.
“The president is not America. His Cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America,” Ferrera said.
Trump attended an interfaith prayer service Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral that drew a number of dignitaries from his newly installed administration. That took him far from the National Mall as it filled with protesters
“It’s frigging amazing,” marveled Sarah Lankford, 17, of Chandler, Arizona, caught in a sea of marchers approaching the National Mall. “I’m in my element!”
Lankford was in town with a school group for the inaugural weekend and said she was delighted that the crowd appeared larger than that for the inauguration.
“The police told me it was already bigger than yesterday, three hours ago,” she said.
“This is history in the making and I just love it,” she said. “It’s not divisive Like the election, it’s beautiful.”
High angle shot of the Washington Mall a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/I3hgrIYgJQ— Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) January 21, 2017
Susan Sherman, 62, of Springfield, Virginia, said she felt compelled to attend after hearing Gloria Steinem and Angela Davis would be speaking. “How could a child of the 70s not come?”
Other participants were equally vocal, holding up provocative protest signs and wearing pink “pussy hats,” a double entendre intended to reference both their ressemblance to cat ears and to a profane comment Trump was recorded making.
“We were going to go to the march in New York but yesterday we just decided we would always regret not being here,” said Sarah Wilbanks, 26, who works for a childrens’ nonprofit in New York City. She and two friends decided to drive to Washington on Friday night, arriving after midnight.
“Suddenly it seemed like all my friends in New York were trying to coordinate rides and cars to come down,” she said. “I think we just care about these issues so deeply that we needed to come to the main march.”
Katie Archbold, 32, from San Francisco, said it seemed her entire flight was women going to the march. She said she was inspired by an older woman who told her about a suffragette march that overshadowed President Wilson’s inauguration, to demand that he allow women the right to vote. She said support for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood was the issue of our time.
“Trump is already impacting healthcare. This is happening. When he sees the march today, I hope he listens,” she said.
The crowd brought together ordinary working women, mothers, daughters and powerful legislators alike.
“It’s really important that we show everyone that America is diverse,” said Washington state Sen. Patty Murray, the top-ranked woman among Senate Democrats. “There are a lot of us who want this new administration to know that the divisive hateful language that attacked so many people through the campaign is us, and we are here. It’s our country, too, and we’re fighting.”
Murray, who first ran for the Senate in 1992 as “a mom in tennis shoes,” posted a photo of her shoes on her Facebook page.
As one of the Senate’s top liberals, she said it had been “very difficult” to attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday but she said it was important to do so.
“You know, it was very difficult to watch this transition when we have fought so hard to move the country forward and to listen to Trump talk about our country in a very different way than I feel about it,” Murray said in an interview Saturday morning. “But I also recognize that the most important thing about yesterday was that we do have a peaceful transfer of power. . . . What goes around comes around and when Democrats win again we want to make sure that we are there for everybody and I felt that it was important that he see that there’s a lot of us there who make up this country.”
Much of the morning’s drama, though, unfolded further from the Mall as protesters fought to board Metro trains.
Ben Banyas, 32, marveled early Saturday morning at Rosslyn station as train after train pulled up to the platform packed with other marchers: “Holy cow, they’re going to fall out if they open the door!”
What the same DC Metro station looked like on Inauguration Day vs. what it looks like today pic.twitter.com/gi8GBoqni5— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 21, 2017
A WMATA employee of 15 yrs, who wouldn't be named, says it's busier already than at any point yesterday during #inauguration #WomensMarch— Elizabeth Koh (@elizabethrkoh) January 21, 2017
Banyas said he had arrived in Washington from Pittsburgh Friday afternoon, specifically for the march, though he said previous protests he had attended in college could barely rival this one. As each packed train went by, a cheer rose from the rapidly growing crowd on the platform, punctured by bursts of applause. It took four trains passing before Banyas and his two friends squeezed onto a Blue Line train, planning to go to L’Enfant station.
“It’s going to be so big,” he said, adding that he planned to continue the work by organizing letter-writing campaigns after he returned home.
Southwest of the U.S. Capitol, the L’Enfant station was so mobbed in the morning that marchers had to wait 20 minutes or more to exit. A large contingent of California protesters, many wearing pink hats, gathered outside the Department of Education building, a meet-up point that Golden State organizers had designated and spread through the WhatsUp app.
Donna Decker, a resident of Nevada City, California, said she felt compelled to come because “I heard so many hateful and terrible things.”
“This is not an anti-Trump march,” she added. “This is a pro-human rights march. Making America great does not mean taking away the rights of some of its people.”
Tami Abrahamy, a teacher from Los Angeles, helped hold a Golden State flag to designate the meeting point. She said she made the journey Friday because she fears that a Trump administration could erode support for public education.
“Americans have always stood up and demonstrated for what we believed in,” she said.
By the time marchers arrived at the mall, many were struck by their initial impression.
“I love all the pink hats. It’s great,” said Heather Brandt, of Columbia, S.C.
Brandt spent more than an hour on the D.C. metro subway getting from the city’s outskirts to the Mall, where the march was to take place. She said it was a crowded train ride, but an exciting one. Every stop brought more and more committed women on to the train.
“As someone who did not want the new president to be president, I want him to do well,” she said. “If he fails, we all fail. But that doesn’t mean I won’t use my voice.”
An associate professor of public health at the University of South Carolina, Brandt said she listened to the new president speak on Friday, and became convinced: “It’s more and more important now to stand on the right side of history. We want to make sure that we retain the advances we’ve made, in pay equity, in reproductive rights.”
Elizabeth Koh, Eric Wuestewald, Josh Magness, Rob Hotakainen, Matthew Schofield and Vera Bergengruen contributed.
