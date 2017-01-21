Trump expected to roll back Obama climate initiatives despite easing of ‘hoax’ rhetoric

2:22 "One goes to prison. One goes to the grave." Pause

1:28 John Calipari: I had to fight them the whole game

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:15 John Calipari knows South Carolina will be hard game

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'