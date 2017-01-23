Trump orders hiring freeze for federal workers

President Donald Trump imposed a hiring freeze of federal government workers Monday as a way to reduce payrolls and rein in the size of the federal workforce.
Trump’s directive is fulfilling one of his campaign promises. He tells reporters that members of the military will be exempted from the hiring freeze. Also excluded were public safety positions and those in public health, the Washington Post reported.
The new president has vowed to take on the federal bureaucracy and the action could be the first step in an attempt to curtail government employment.
The memorandum signed by Trump’s is similar to one that President George W. Bush signed at the start of his administration in 2001.
The government was seeking employees for roughly 240 federal jobs in Kentucky, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which operates a website with job openings through which jobseekers can search by position or geographically and apply.
In 2015, the government had 1.3 million in employees in 372 agencies with an average salary of $82,576, according to Federalpay.org. It lists federal jobs and salaries through data it collects from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The site is purported to be built for federal employees and includes information on pay scales. Another search site for federal employee salaries and employees is at fedsdatacenter.com.
