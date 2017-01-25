Trump says he will ask for ‘major investigation’ of voter fraud

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would ask for a “major investigation” into voter fraud, after telling lawmakers that 3 million to 5 million “illegal” voters had cost him the popular vote. Multiple organizations have found no evidence to back up this claim.
“Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!” he wrote.
I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
But the examples of voter fraud Trump listed pertained specifically to registration — those registered to vote twice, those registered to vote illegally, or those registered to vote even though they are deceased — and not to actual voter fraud.
Nor have any state election organizations found any evidence of widespread fraud. No fraud was found by a coalition of journalism organizations monitoring the election and PolitiFact gave Trump a “pants on fire” rating for claims of rigging that he alleged took place on Nov. 8.
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted also weighed in on Twitter shortly after Trump’s early morning pronouncement, saying the state — which Trump won — was conducting a 2016 election review and had also done so in 2012.
“Easy to vote, hard to cheat,” he wrote.
We conducted a review 4 years ago in Ohio & already have a statewide review of 2016 election underway. Easy to vote, hard to cheat #Ohio https://t.co/OpDrPUX6Ev— Jon Husted (@JonHusted) January 25, 2017
Trump has claimed repeatedly since the election that undocumented voters were responsible for tipping the popular vote against him, which he lost by nearly 3 million votes to Hillary Clinton.
In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016
