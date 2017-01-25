Bevin accuses Beshear of breaking promise to defend anti-abortion law

Gov. Matt Bevin claimed Wednesday that Attorney General Andy Beshear has broken his promise to defend House Bill 2, a law approved earlier this month that requires doctors to present the results of an ultrasound to women before they get an abortion.
In a 4 minute, 52 second Facebook Live video, Bevin blasted Beshear as “dishonorable” and questioned the credibility of The Courier-Journal of Louisville.
Beshear has said he will defend the law from a challenge filed by the ACLU of Kentucky on behalf of the state’s only licensed abortion clinic in Louisville.
“Now, he’s decided he’s not going to do his job,” Bevin said of Beshear, citing a recent filing Beshear made in the lawsuit.
Bevin claimed that Beshear’s filing says “he takes no position on this bill and is now not going to defend House Bill 2.”
Beshear’s filings, though, do not say he no longer wants to defend the bill. Instead, Beshear has asked to be dismissed as a defendant of the lawsuit, noting that his office has no role in implementing the law.
As Attorney General, Beshear acts as the state’s lawyer, a job that does not require him to be listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Beshear also said in a filing that he takes no position on a motion by the ACLU asking for a temporary injunction to stop enforcement of the law. In his official capacity as attorney general, Beshear argued that he has no way of enforcing the law and that the halt would not apply to him. Lawyers for Michael Rodman, head of the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, responded in a similar fashion.
Instead, that motion for a temporary injunction was opposed in a 26-page response filed by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which is the agency responsible for implementing the law. A judge set a hearing for Feb. 16 to decide whether to issue the temporary halt.
“Today the governor took to Facebook to provide his own ‘alternative facts,’” Beshear said in a written statement. “His claims are false and they show once again that he clearly doesn’t understand or respect the law or the constitution. My office is actively defending agencies sued over House Bill 2. In doing so, we have taken the most aggressive action possible, moving to have the entire case dismissed as to those agencies.”
This story will be updated
