Lexington man pleads guilty in bribery case involving former top state official

Longtime Democratic Party insider Sam C. McIntosh pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of bribery and mail fraud in connection with the federal corruption investigation that already snared a former top state official.
The case against McIntosh is related to the investigation of Tim Longmeyer, who was Personnel Cabinet secretary under former Gov. Steve Beshear and was briefly a top aide to Beshear’s son, Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Longmeyer pleaded guilty last year to receiving $203,500 in cash and illegal campaign contributions from Lexington consulting company MC Squared in 2014 and 2015 as part of a scheme to generate work for MC Squared, which is owned by McIntosh.
Longmeyer’s cabinet administered the state employee insurance plan. He used his influence to get providers Humana and Anthem to hire MC Squared for work such as gauging members’ satisfaction with health plans, then took kickbacks from the company.
Louisville political consultant Larry O’Bryan, a friend of Longmeyer’s, pleaded guilty to acting as the middleman in the scheme, taking about half the $1.29 million that MC Squared received from Humana between March 2011 and March 2014, then passing on about half of his cut to Longmeyer.
McIntosh, who has owned MC Squared since 1987, pleaded guilty to four counts of bribery and one count of mail fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He admitted to paying Longmeyer and O’Bryan$854,701.50 between Oct. 2011 and Oct. 2015. Most of the money was paid in cash, but some was paid through campaign donations directed by Longmeyer.
In a separate conspiracy, McIntosh admitted to paying an employee of Baptist Health Louisville to get with with the hospital for MC Squared.
U.S District Judge Karen Caldwell is scheduled to sentence McIntosh Aug. 11.
Longmeyer was sentenced to 70 months in prison. O’Bryan is to be sentenced next month.
