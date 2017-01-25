Donald Trump, tireless promoter, finds campaign formula works in the White House

5:04 John Calipari: You can't do what we're doing and win Pause

0:34 John Calipari blames manager for fall

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

1:38 Bam Adebayo: We let this one slip away

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

0:15 Blue Grass Stockyards burns

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors