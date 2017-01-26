Here are the executive actions Trump has taken so far

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1 Pause

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

6:31 The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

5:04 John Calipari: You can't do what we're doing and win

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January