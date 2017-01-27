Kentucky Right to Life director sees ‘hope for the future’ at March for Life

Margie Montgomery thought the March for Life in Washington D.C. Friday was “fabulous.”
“We’re looking for a lot of progress to be made, and it’s about time,” said Montgomery, director of Kentucky’s Right to Life office.
Montgomery has attended the annual anti-abortion march since the first one in 1974, missing only four. The march started as a protest after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. Montgomery said this year it felt like a celebration.
“We have a pro-life president, pro-life vice president, and back in Kentucky we have a pro-life governor,” Montgomery said.
Anti-abortion groups have seen several policy gains in recent weeks. Last Saturday, President Donald Trump reinstated a federal ban on U.S. aid to fund abortion, and he has promised to nominate an anti-abortion Supreme Court justice.
In Frankfort, lawmakers passed two anti-abortion bills in the first week of the General Assembly — one banning abortions after 20 weeks and another requiring women to get ultrasound and hear the heartbeat of the baby before receiving an abortion.
In 2014, there were the fewest abortions since 1973, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
Montgomery said she is encouraged by the progress by the anti-abortion movement, but wanted to make remain active.
“I think people are still vigilant because they don’t want to go backward,” Montgomery said.
After the march, Montgomery and other members of Kentucky Right to Life met with U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Montgomery said she wanted to see Congress no longer fund Planned Parenthood.
Montgomery said she noticed many younger people at the march, including college students, which she found encouraging.
“I think the people that attended our march gave us great hope for the future,” Montgomery said.
Daniel Desrochers
