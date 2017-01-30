McCaskill’s new Senate watchdog role is fraught with political risks

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper? Pause

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:17 'There is a lot of tension and nerves and uncertainty'

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

6:31 The LexGo Eat team shares food, beer and restaurant news

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers

2:10 Derek Willis on UK's defensive breakdowns against Kansas