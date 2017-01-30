Trump names new acting director of immigration enforcement

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy Pause

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper?

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'