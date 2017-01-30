Trump names new acting director of immigration enforcement

President Donald Trump, who fired the acting attorney general on Monday night, also replaced the acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday.
Trump fired Sally Yates, the acting attorney general, after she sent a letter to Justice Department lawyers telling them not to defend Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugees.
Trump did not give a reason for replacing acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Daniel Ragsdale with Thomas Homan. Homan, a 33-year veteran of law enforcement, was deputy assistant director for investigations at ICE.
“I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE. I look forward to working alongside him to ensure that we enforce our immigration laws in the interior of the United States consistent with the national interest,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.
