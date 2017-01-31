A few things to know about Steve Bannon’s ascension to the National Security Council

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy Pause

3:28 Calling all chocoholics! LexGo has found the spot for you

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

5:02 The LexGo Eat team talks about salad bars, Valentine's Day and a restaurant opening

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'