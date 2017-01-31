Kentucky’s congressional delegation reacts to nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

Reactions from Kentucky’s congressional delegation to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court:
Senator Mitch McConnell: “The president made an outstanding decision in his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. He has an impressive background and a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution. Judge Gorsuch understands the invaluable contribution to the federal judiciary and our democratic government made by the justice he is succeeding. Like Justice Scalia, he understands the constitutional limits on the authority of a federal judge and that the duty of a judge is to apply the law even-handedly, without fear or favor, and not to rule based on one’s empathy with a party in a case.
“When the Senate previously confirmed him to the appellate court, the bipartisan support in the Senate was so overwhelming, a roll call vote was not even required. I hope Members of the Senate will again show him fair consideration and respect the result of the recent election with an up-or-down vote on his nomination, just like the Senate treated the four first-term nominees of Presidents Clinton and Obama.”
Senator Rand Paul: “I congratulate President Trump for nominating a conservative jurist with outstanding credentials and experience to the Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch is a worthy successor to Justice Scalia, a committed originalist, a strong defender of religious liberty and states’ rights, and a bulwark against the administrative state. I look forward to working with my colleagues for a speedy confirmation and to having another Justice who will defend the Constitution.”
Rep. Andy Barr: “I am extremely impressed with President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch has outstanding credentials, is a proven originalist and will faithfully uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. He is a fitting successor to Justice Antonin Scalia.”
Rep. John Yarmuth: No matter who @POTUS picks in tonight's reality show ceremony, @SenateDems owe him nothing more than the consideration Merrick Garland got.
