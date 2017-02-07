DeVos confirmed as secretary of education after VP Pence breaks tie in Senate

The Senate confirmed Betsy Devos as secretary of education on Tuesday, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tiebreaking vote.
It was the first time in the nation’s history that a Cabinet secretary’s confirmation required a vice president’s tiebreaking vote to succeed.
The vote, which took place shortly after noon, put 50 Republican senators at odds with two of their party colleagues, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. They joined all 48 senators who caucus with the Democrats in opposing DeVos’ confirmation.
That left the vote tied at 50-50 before Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.
Democrats debated overnight on the floor of the Senate in a futile attempt to sway one more Republican vote to oppose DeVos’ confirmation, without success. DeVos, a billionaire school choice advocate whose family donated millions to Republicans, had been one of the most controversial among President Donald Trump’s already contentious slate of Cabinet nominees, with opponents citing her lack of experience working in public education and rocky confirmation hearing last month.
All of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointees that have had a Senate confirmation vote so far have been confirmed, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was confirmed on a 56-43 vote. At least two more votes, including that for attorney general, are expected later this week.
Comments