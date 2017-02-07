Two Kentucky sports figures speak at Bevin’s prayer breakfast

Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day and former University of Louisville basketball player Luke Hancock were the featured speakers Tuesday at the 51st Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, which drew more than 1,000 people to the Frankfort Convention Center.
Gov. Matt Bevin, who delivered the opening remarks, said he was pleased the crowd was so large that it was difficult to find a parking space in downtown Frankfort.
He urged the crowd to “stay humble and be people of action.”
Day, who won the 1992 Kentucky Derby aboard Lil E. Tee, shared his Christian testimony and spoke of the joy in his life that he said only comes through Jesus Christ.
He said while growing up in Colorado, “which I never did a lot of,” his family never talked about religion and politics. “The Lord only knew I was going to be here at the prayer breakfast.”
Hancock, who led Louisville with 22 points in its first national title in three decades in the 2013 NCAA championship game, said he would rather be remembered as “a man of faith” than a jump-shooter.
Bevin presented this year’s William Cooper Faith and Community in Action Award, named in honor after the West Port pastor who founded the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, to Lonnie and Belinda Riley of Lynch in Harlan County. The Rileys founded and direct Meridzo Center Ministries in Lynch.
Kyle Idleman, a teaching pastor at Southeast Christian, gave the invocation. Two Republican state representatives — Kenny Imes of Murray, and James Tipton of Taylorsville — read from the Bible.
Rabbi David Wirtschafter of Lexington’s Temple Adath Israel gave a short speech about gratitude. Wirtschafter said he was grateful for how Lexington and Kentucky responded when his son, Zachariah Sippy-Wirtschafter, found a drawing of a swastika last month in the restroom at Henry Clay High School.
“Bigotry will never be a bluegrass value,” he said.
Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics
