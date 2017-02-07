Politics & Government

February 7, 2017 8:50 PM

Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 7, 2017: Putin, Iran, DeVos and ‘obstruction by Democrats’

By Brian Murphy

President Donald Trump turned to Twitter early Tuesday morning, sending out his first tweet at 5:11 a.m.

The message was about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and he tied it to former President Barack Obama and the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump met with members of the National Sheriffs’ Association at the White House and took a photo with them in the Oval Office.

Trump sent a series of tweets about newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate on DeVos’ nomination. It is the first time a vice president has broken a tie on a Cabinet nominee.

The president tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. about opposition to his Cabinet. “It is a disgrace that my full Cabinet is still not in place, the longest such delay in the history of our country. Obstruction by Democrats!” he wrote.

The Wall Street Journal produced a chart comparing Trump’s Cabinet picks with previous presidents. A vote on Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for attorney general, is scheduled for Wednesday.

