Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 9, 2017: Trump says senator ‘misrepresents’ Neil Gorsuch’s words

President Donald Trump fired back Thursday at reports that his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch had criticized his feud with the judiciary and took aim at Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who said Wednesday that Gorsuch had called Trump’s attacks “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”
“Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” Trump wrote.
Sen.Richard Blumenthal, who never fought in Vietnam when he said for years he had (major lie),now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Gorsuch told Blumenthal in a private meeting Wednesday that Trump’s comments were “disheartening” and “demoralizing,” after the senator had commented on the president’s recent criticism of a federal judge who had ruled against his travel ban, Blumenthal said, according to the Washington Post.
“I told him how abhorrent Donald Trump’s invective and insults are toward the judiciary. And he said to me that he found them ‘disheartening’ and ‘demoralizing’ — his words,” Blumenthal told the Post. Ron Bonjean, a member of Gorsuch’s confirmation team, confirmed the comments to the paper.
Trump had tweeted the previous week that the Seattle judge who halted his executive order, barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries and staying his refugee ban, was only a “so-called judge.” On Wednesday morning Trump also called the appeals court hearing on that ruling “disgraceful.”
Blumenthal joined the Marine Reserves in 1970 during the Vietnam war — after receiving several deferments — and was never sent overseas. During his 2010 campaign for the Senate, Blumenthal was criticized for saying that he had “served” in Vietnam rather than during the conflict. He later said he had misspoken.
