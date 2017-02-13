National Security Adviser Flynn resigns amid concern over his Russia ties

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, CNN reported.
CNN read a resignation letter from Flynn.
Flynn has been under fire for contacts with the Russian government before President Donald Trump was inaguruated.
February 13, 2017 11:07 PM
National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, CNN reported.
CNN read a resignation letter from Flynn.
Flynn has been under fire for contacts with the Russian government before President Donald Trump was inaguruated.
Comments