Today in Trump tweets, February 14, 2017: Leaks and Flynn

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning wondered why his White House has has been leaking so much internal information to the press.
The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017
Late Monday night, Trump accepted the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was unable to overcome increasingly loud calls he needed to step aside from his post over conversations with the Russian ambassador. Last December, Flynn discussed the possibility Trump’s administration could remove sanctions on Russia, an act that was illegal at the time because Flynn was still a civilian. The national security adviser denied that the conversation covered sanctions, telling Vice President Mike Pence and others as much. Pence defended Flynn on a series of television appearances after his conversations with the Russian ambassador were reported, and the vice president was not pleased he had been deceived.
Although reports out of the White House indicated Trump resisted letting Flynn go, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday the national security adviser was asked to resign because of “eroding trust.” He said Trump had been made aware weeks ago that Flynn had not told the truth.
Media reports have been rife with leaks out of Trump’s White House, as advisers and allies compete for influence over their boss. The New York Times reported Sunday it was considering an “insider threat” program that would result in monitoring administration officials’ communications for leaks.
Comments