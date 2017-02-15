Lawmakers want to boost fines for rogue payday lenders by 500 percent

1:08 Malik Monk hit the boards against Vols Pause

1:24 Rick Barnes: We were really just gosh awful

0:57 Derek Willis: It's fun to play like this

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols

1:29 Dominique Hawkins: UK's Old Reliable

0:20 West Jessamine's game-winning putback to defeat Dunbar

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:58 Mother of brain-injured son pushes bill requiring bicycle helmets

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa